Man City don't need to sign another defender: Vincent Kompany
Manchester City's defensive resources have been stretched thin, but former captain Vincent Kompany says they do not need to sign a defender in January to get their English Premier League title defence back on track.
"I don't think they need to sign another defender," Kompany told Sky Sports.
"The best way for City to defend in the past has been to attack...
"As soon as they start reconnecting with the best performances, I'm convinced that we can see a sustainable amount of wins." - AFP
