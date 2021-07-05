Sports

Max Verstappen extends lead over Lewis Hamilton with Austrian GP win

Jul 05, 2021 06:00 am

Formula One leader Max Verstappen led from start to finish as he won the Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull in front of an orange army of fans, powering 32 points clear of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the championship yesterday.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was a distant fourth, behind Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas in second and McLaren's Lando Norris in third.

It was the fifth win in a row for Red Bull.

Verstappen, who started from pole position for the third straight race and has now won on three successive weekends, also set the fastest lap to take his tally to 182 points after nine rounds.

Hamilton has 150 and Red Bull are 44 points clear of Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

"The car was on rails," said Verstappen of his fifth win of the season and second from back-to-back races at his team's home circuit.

"Every tyre set we put on it was really enjoyable to drive. I'm a bit amazed how today went, I didn't expect it to be like this." - REUTERS

