Max Verstappen reminds me of Michael Schumacher, says ex-Ferrari boss
Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn says 70th Anniversary race winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher.
Brawn masterminded Schumacher's seven world championships with Benetton (1994 and 1995) and Ferrari (2000-04) and was team boss at Mercedes when the German made his comeback from 2010-2012.
Verstappen's win for Red Bull ended Mercedes' winning run and lifted him to second in the championship after five races, behind Lewis Hamilton .
"Max was simply sensational at Silverstone. He reminds me of Michael Schumacher in many ways. When you listen to his radio, he's clearly got spare capacity," said Brawn, now Formula One managing director for motorsport, of the Dutch driver.
Sunday's win was the ninth of Verstappen's career.
The 22-year-old, whose father Jos was once Schumacher's teammate at Benetton, was already the youngest winner in Formula One history.
"The limit of the car is not the limit of Max Verstappen," said Brawn on the Formula One website.
"He is able to feel the subtlety of the car and respond perfectly... he has now matured into an exceptional racing driver.
"I loved his radio, particularly when he said he didn't want to 'drive like a grandma' when the team asked him to manage his tyres. It shows huge confidence and a relationship in the team, which is very strong." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now