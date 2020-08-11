Max Verstappen reminds me of Michael Schumacher, says ex-Ferrari boss

Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn says 70th Anniversary race winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher.

Brawn masterminded Schumacher's seven world championships with Benetton (1994 and 1995) and Ferrari (2000-04) and was team boss at Mercedes when the German made his comeback from 2010-2012.

Verstappen's win for Red Bull ended Mercedes' winning run and lifted him to second in the championship after five races, behind Lewis Hamilton .

"Max was simply sensational at Silverstone. He reminds me of Michael Schumacher in many ways. When you listen to his radio, he's clearly got spare capacity," said Brawn, now Formula One managing director for motorsport, of the Dutch driver.

Sunday's win was the ninth of Verstappen's career.

The 22-year-old, whose father Jos was once Schumacher's teammate at Benetton, was already the youngest winner in Formula One history.

"The limit of the car is not the limit of Max Verstappen," said Brawn on the Formula One website.

"He is able to feel the subtlety of the car and respond perfectly... he has now matured into an exceptional racing driver.