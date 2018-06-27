May Ooi to take part in Asiad after successful appeal

Singapore's homegrown MMA star and former Olympic swimmer May Ooi. TNP FILE PHOTO

Singapore's former Olympic swimmer turned ju-jitsu exponent May Ooi will be going to August's Asian Games in Indonesia, following a successful appeal with the Singapore National Olympic Council.

The 41-year-old was among several athletes who were given the nod during the SNOC Games Appeals Committee's meeting yesterday.

Ooi will be making her return to the Asiad, 28 years after her Asian Games debut in Beijing as a teenage swimmer.

Other athletes who also had successful appeals yesterday include the women's rugby sevens team and the men's contract bridge team.

Singapore will field a contingent of 266 athletes in 21 sports and 29 disciplines at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang from Aug 18 to Sept 2.