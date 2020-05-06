McLaren boss Zak Brown eyes 14-15 races in disrupted F1 season

Formula One can be expected to "hit a glitch" as the sport tries to complete a season stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic, but 14-15 races over 10 circuits looks feasible, McLaren boss Zak Brown said on Monday.

The season will restart without fans from July 3-5 at the Austrian GP, where two races could be held.

"I think we will do a couple of races in Austria, a couple of races at Silverstone," Brown told motorsport.com. "If we start running into issues with travelling, then I think you could see doubling up (of) some other races.