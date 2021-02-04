Medical support an issue at Tokyo Olympics

Doctors and nurses fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Japan will not have the time to volunteer to help at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics, raising another headache for organisers determined to hold the postponed Games.

"I'm hearing doctors who initially signed up to volunteer say there's no way they can take time off to help when their hospitals are completely overwhelmed," Satoru Arai, director of Tokyo's medical association, told Reuters, adding that he could not bring himself to push for volunteers at such times.

New infections in Japan rose to record levels last month, triggering a state of emergency and forcing it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners.

While the possibility of a Games without fans has been floated, organisers are reluctant to contemplate that. Yesterday, they unveiled the first of a series of "playbooks" aimed at holding the Games safely.