Meghan Jenkins appointed ONE Championship Vice President International

On January 31, ONE Championship announced the appointment of Meghan Jenkins as its Vice President International.

In this role, Jenkins will develop and expand ONE Championship’s businesses internationally and drive key strategic initiatives in new markets.

Her move to the sports media property follows a highly successful career spanning more than 10 years with the National Basketball Association (NBA), working at the global headquarters in New York and the Asian regional headquarters in Hong Kong.

“It is an absolute honor to announce that Meghan Jenkins has joined our senior leadership team here at ONE Championship as Vice President International,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship.

“As a seasoned leader, Meghan will work alongside myself and the rest of our leadership team to help scale ONE Championship into the first multibillion dollar global sports media property in Asian history.

“With the addition of Meghan, ONE Championship now has the most seasoned and experienced world-class leadership team in the entire Asian sports media industry today.”

Jenkins’ wealth of experience will be a valuable addition to the organization as ONE Championship continues to scale within the region.

Since 2015, Jenkins has held the position of Vice President, Head of Strategy, NBA Asia in Hong Kong and was in charge of expanding the NBA’s business in Asia Pacific. She was also part of the initial team responsible for structuring strategic partnerships and joint ventures in the growth and management of NBA China.

“I am thrilled to be joining ONE Championship. My experience over the last decade working to build the NBA into a global sports leader will be invaluable as I embark on this new challenge and help take ONE Championship to the next level,” said Jenkins.

“Having spent the last few years focused on identifying opportunities across the Asia Pacific region, it is clear to me that there is significant untapped potential in Asia’s massive and growing sports media market and ONE Championship is uniquely positioned to capture a large portion of it.

“I look forward to joining Chatri and the rest of ONE’s leadership team as we work to build ONE Championship into a global sports powerhouse.”

Jenkins, an MBA graduate from Columbia Business School, also holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is set to begin her new role with ONE Championship in March 2019.