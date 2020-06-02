Mercedes against reverse qualifying race
A Formula One proposal for a reverse-grid qualifying race when Austria hosts two grands prix next month looks unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from champions Mercedes.
Spielberg's Red Bull Ring is due to start the season on July 5 with a second race there, also without spectators, a week later.
Team sources confirmed the proposal, which aims to make the action less predictable when the same layout is used, was made at a meeting last Friday with commercial rights holders Liberty Media, the governing FIA and the competitors, and Mercedes were unconvinced.
A vote is expected after F1 publishes its revised calendar this week. - REUTERS
Valencia slam Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini
Valencia have criticised Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for taking charge of his side's Champions League match against the Spanish side in March despite suffering from symptoms of Covid-19.
"Such actions, if this was the case, would have put at risk numerous people during the trip to - and stay in - Valencia," said the statement.
"It should be remembered that this game was held behind closed doors amidst strict safety measures... to prevent the risk of Covid-19 contagion, precisely due to the presence of persons from an area already publicly classified as 'at risk'."
Gasperini confirmed that he tested positive from an antibodies test in mid-May. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now