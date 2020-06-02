Mercedes against reverse qualifying race

A Formula One proposal for a reverse-grid qualifying race when Austria hosts two grands prix next month looks unlikely to be accepted due to opposition from champions Mercedes.

Spielberg's Red Bull Ring is due to start the season on July 5 with a second race there, also without spectators, a week later.

Team sources confirmed the proposal, which aims to make the action less predictable when the same layout is used, was made at a meeting last Friday with commercial rights holders Liberty Media, the governing FIA and the competitors, and Mercedes were unconvinced.