Mercedes look to extend winning streak to 10 at French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will seek to stretch his lead and extend Mercedes' unbeaten run to 10 races with a victory unaided by fortune at this weekend's French Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion, a lucky winner in Canada two weeks ago when Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was controversially penalised, won at the Le Castellet track last year. He is hunting his sixth win this year and the 79th of his career.

If he, or teammate Valtteri Bottas, succeeds, it will mean the Silver Arrows have won all eight contests this year after finishing last season with two triumphs.

But, after a testing weekend in Montreal, where Vettel claimed pole position and finished the race first "on the road", Hamilton and Mercedes are wary of any signs of complacency.

Team chief Toto Wolff admitted: "Canada was something of a wake-up call for us.

"After a run of very good reliability over the first six races, we experienced a number of problems almost all of which were of our own making."

He said the team would learn from their problems and thanked the mechanics for their excellent work.