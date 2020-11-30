Sports

Mike Tyson, 54, eyes more after comeback bout

Nov 30, 2020 06:00 am

Mike Tyson plans on fighting more exhibitions after a draw with Roy Jones Jr yesterday morning (Singapore time) in his comeback at age 54, and Jones said he'll be tough to beat.

The showdown of former heavyweight boxing champions of the 1980s saw Jones, 51, thinking he won the fight, but impressed at the stamina and strength showed by Tyson.

Tyson hopes to stage as many as one bout every other month to stay in fighting shape, mentioning possible venues such as Monaco or France. - AFP

