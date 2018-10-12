MMA fighter Teo to return to competition next month

Singapore's mixed martial arts exponent Tiffany Teo will return to competition at ONE Championship's Heart of the Lion event on Nov 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, ONE announced yesterday.

Teo last fought China's Xiong Jing Nan in the inaugural women's strawweight (52.3-56.7kg) title bout in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January and lost via a technical knock-out. Teo will face eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Michelle Nicolini of Brazil in her return.

ONE also announced several other bouts yesterday for the event that will be headlined by the women's strawweight championship match between defending champion Xiong and atomweight title-holder Angela Lee, who is aiming to be ONE's first two-division winner.

Also, Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes will face Filipino Kevin Belingon in the bantamweight (61.3-65.8kg) title unification bout. Tickets are available at www.sportshubtix.sg