MMA stars to appear in ONE Championship’s Apprentice show as guests

Mixed martial arts stars such as Georges St-Pierre, Ben Askren, Demetrious Johnson and Sage Northcutt are in Singapore for the filming of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.

The first season of the reality TV show, which consists of 13 episodes, pits 16 contestants against each other in a high-stakes game of business and athletic challenges, with the winner getting a US$250,000 (S$337,000) job offer to work under ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year in Singapore.

The martial artists will come on in the show as guest participants and are tasked to compete in various physical and athletic challenges alongside the contestants, who are handpicked from around the world.

Other athletes already confirmed to join the show include Brandon Vera, Xiong Jingnan, Ritu Phogat and ONE Women’s Atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who fights under the Singapore banner.

Lee, who is expecting her first child next year, was in town last week for filming and has since returned to her residence in Hawaii.

Also joining the MMA stars as guests are CEOs from some of the world’s largest companies, including Zoom's Eric Yuan and Grab's chief executive Anthony Tan.