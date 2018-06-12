Model cleared over chequered flag bungle
Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has cleared model Winnie Harlow of any blame for the bungled finish to yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Canadian Grand Prix that saw the chequered flag waved prematurely.
Whiting said the confusion was caused by miscommunication among local officials. This resulted in the flag being waved by Harlow as triumphant German Sebastian Vettel was completing only his 69th lap in his Ferrari, not the 70th and last.
Whiting added: "He just showed it a lap early, or he told the flag waver to show it a lap early, so it wasn't anything to do with the fact that it was a celebrity flag waver." - AFP
