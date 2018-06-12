Model cleared over chequered flag bungle

Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting has cleared model Winnie Harlow of any blame for the bungled finish to yesterday morning's (Singapore time) Canadian Grand Prix that saw the chequered flag waved prematurely.

Whiting said the confusion was caused by miscommunication among local officials. This resulted in the flag being waved by Harlow as triumphant German Sebastian Vettel was completing only his 69th lap in his Ferrari, not the 70th and last.