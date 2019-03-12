Sports

Momota claims All England title

Mar 12, 2019 06:00 am

Kento Momota became the first Japanese man to win the All England Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), while China's Chen Yufei was the surprise women's champion.

Momota is the reigning world champion, Asian champion and world No.1, and he can now add success in badminton's oldest tournament to his glittering CV.

He held his nerve to win 21-11, 15-21, 21-15 against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.

The women's singles title is back in Chinese hands for the first time in five years after Chen shocked defending champion Tai Tzu-ying 21-17, 21-17. The last Chinese winner was Wang Shixian in 2014. - AFP

Sports

England still in hunt for Six Nations title

Related Stories

Fencers bag historic gold in Asian meet

All Blacks skipper Read to quit after World Cup

Mandy helps SSP win quartets, overall titles

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS