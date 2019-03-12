Momota claims All England title
Kento Momota became the first Japanese man to win the All England Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), while China's Chen Yufei was the surprise women's champion.
Momota is the reigning world champion, Asian champion and world No.1, and he can now add success in badminton's oldest tournament to his glittering CV.
He held his nerve to win 21-11, 15-21, 21-15 against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.
The women's singles title is back in Chinese hands for the first time in five years after Chen shocked defending champion Tai Tzu-ying 21-17, 21-17. The last Chinese winner was Wang Shixian in 2014. - AFP
