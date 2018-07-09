Momota claims second Indonesia Open title

Japanese shuttler Kento Momota claimed his second Indonesia Open badminton title yesterday after defeating top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the tournament's men's singles final.

The 23-year-old started the match with a convincing lead 11-1 to the first game's interval before closing the match 21-14 and 21-9 after several unforced errors by the Dane.

Momota won bronze in the 2015 World Championships in Indonesia, but was slapped with a 12-month ban by the Japan Badminton Association the following year after being caught gambling in an illegal casino.

The world No. 8, who had lost to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in the Malaysia Open final two Sundays ago, bagged a prize money of US$87,500 (S$118,800) after winning his biggest title since his comeback last year.

"This victory means so much to me ahead of the World Championship and Asian Games," he said.

World No. 1 Axelsen praised Momota's performance and said his opponent deserved the victory.

In the women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu-ying claimed her second tournament victory after beating China's Chen Yufei 21-23, 21-15, 21-9.

Despite her win, the Taiwanese said she was unsatisfied with her performance and played too hastily in the opening game.

"After losing the first game, I told myself that I really need to win this match. I am glad that the crowd is behind me," she said.

Tai won her first Indonesia Open title in 2016 as an unseeded player.

Chen said she was pleased with her performance after stunning big names such as Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and South Korea's Sung J i Hyun en route to the final.