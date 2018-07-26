More events for GetActive! Singapore

Parkour, paintball and abseiling are some of the unconventional activities that Singaporeans can take part in as GetActive! Singapore - a series of sports festivals, initiatives and competitions - returns from Saturday to Aug 9.

This year, Singaporeans can expect more sport festivals near their homes and at heritage places such as Chinatown, Little India and Geylang Serai.

As part of a partnership between Sport Singapore and Great Eastern Holdings, both parties will co-activate a new digital challenge titled GetActive! GetGreat.

Participants can chalk up points by either clocking steps on their ActiveSG app, visiting GetActive! Singapore sport festivals or by booking facilities and programmes at sports centres.

The biennial Singapore National Games will also return this year.

For more information, go to www.getactive.sg.