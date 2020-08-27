More open spaces available for outdoor exercise classes from Sept 1

Registered instructors must ensure that safe measures are adhered to.

More spaces within Sport Singapore facilities, parks and HDB common areas will be available for large outdoor exercise classes not exceeding 50 persons from Sept 1.

These include 21 spaces within SportSG's facilities, such as Clementi Sport Centre, Bukit Gombak Sport Centre, Home of Athletics at Kallang and the ActiveSG Park at Jurong Lake Gardens, national sports agency SportSG said yesterday.

But instructors for such classes must get registered at https://go.gov.sg/outdoor-classes-instructor-registration. A response will be given within three working days.

Registered instructors must ensure that participants are split into groups of no more than five, with a 2-metre safe distancing between individuals, and a 3-metre safe distancing between groups. There must be no intermingling between the groups.

The capacity limit of 50 persons includes the registered instructor and any assistants.

The registered instructor must also ensure that other safe measures are adhered to.

Venue bookings are to be made separately with premise owners such as SportSG and NParks from 3pm tomorrow.

For classes at HDB common areas, venue bookings should be made with the town councils.