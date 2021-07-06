More sign up for this year's OCBC Cycle Virtual Ride

Over 6,100 cyclists took part in this year's OCBC Cycle Virtual Ride, an increase of almost 30 per cent from last year's event.

This year's edition, which ended on Sunday, included two new categories - the 100km and 200km events.

The other categories were the Mighty Savers Kids Virtual Ride (5km), The Straits Times Virtual Ride (23km) and The Sportive Virtual Ride (42km).

Participants were required to complete the distance over a maximum of four rides from May 15 to Sunday. The completion period was extended from June 14 due to the phase two (heightened alert) period.