National School Games postponed, other sports events also affected by virus

This year's National School Games, which officially opened on Jan 21, will be suspended until the end of the March school holidays.

Several sporting events and activities in Singapore have been suspended, cancelled or affected, as the Ministry of Health raised its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level from yellow to orange on Friday (Feb 7).

The move was made after three more Singaporeans were infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 33.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that all external school activities and inter-school activities, including the National School Games and Learning Journeys, will be suspended until the end of the March 14-22 school holidays.

In a statement, the MOE said that these additional measures are intended to help schools minimise exposure of students to the public and avoid mixing of students across schools.

Earlier, large group and communal activities such as assemblies, camps and mass celebrations had already been suspended, while recess times were staggered. But school-based co-curricular activities and after-school programmes could continue in smaller groups.

The Singapore Sports Hub will also be cancelling its National Stadium Open House activities this weekend, adding that it will inform patrons on any other events that might be cancelled or postponed by organisers.

Mandatory temperature screening and a registration list of participants will be maintained for other activities at the Sports Hub.

There will also be an increase in frequency of the cleaning of commonly used areas, while making sure that they are ventilated and are adequately equipped with facilities for hand washing.

National sports associations such as Netball Singapore and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) have also put in place several measures, such as temperature checks and travel declaration.

The Netball Super League, which tips off on Saturday, will be a closed-door event.

The FAS said on its website that, in the best interests of all parties, it may postpone, suspend or cancel its events, including matches in the Singapore Premier League (SPL), which kicks off on Feb 29.

A spokesman added: “The FAS has also advised all SPL clubs to avoid any overseas travel for its pre-season training. Clubs that are travelling overseas are required to provide the FAS with its list of players, coaches and other members that are travelling officially with the club."