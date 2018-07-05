Netball team boosted by Chen's return

Singapore's hopes at the M1 Asian Netball Championship (ANC) in September has been given a boost, following the return of defensive player Chen Lili.

The 1.96m-tall Chen, who tore her anterior cruciate ligament during last December's Mission Foods Nations Cup, has been cleared by the doctor and is set to play a key role for the Republic during the M1 ANC.

Chen is part of a 14-member Singapore squad travellling to New Zealand for a training tour from Saturday to July 15, during which they will take on teams such as ANZ Premiership side Northern Mystics.

National coach Natalie Milicich is hoping to test the players' capabilities against stronger and taller opponents who are used to playing at a high intensity.

She said: "The training tour in New Zealand presents the opportunity to trial our structures and combinations with the 14-member squad in tough match conditions, which will ultimately help prepare the team for the upcoming M1 ANC, where we hope to do Singapore proud."

This year's M1 ANC takes place at the Singapore Sports Hub from Sept 1 to 9. Visit www.netball.org.sg for details.