Sports

New Zealand claim netball World Cup

Jul 23, 2019 06:00 am

New Zealand stunned Australia 52-51 in an exhilarating Netball World Cup final on Sunday to dethrone the champions and claim their first title in 16 years.

The Silver Ferns were runners-up in the last three editions that Australia won, but were determined not to let history repeat itself at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said victory was a boost for netball in the country after they missed out on the Commonwealth Games final last year.

Earlier, hosts England beat South Africa 58-42 for their sixth bronze medal. - REUTERS

Tennis

Tennis great McNamara dies

