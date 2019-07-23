New Zealand claim netball World Cup

New Zealand stunned Australia 52-51 in an exhilarating Netball World Cup final on Sunday to dethrone the champions and claim their first title in 16 years.

The Silver Ferns were runners-up in the last three editions that Australia won, but were determined not to let history repeat itself at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena.

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said victory was a boost for netball in the country after they missed out on the Commonwealth Games final last year.