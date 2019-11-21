New Zealander Dave Rennie appointed as Wallabies coach
New Zealander Dave Rennie was tasked yesterday with resurrecting the Wallabies, replacing Michael Cheika as head coach in a deal that will take him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Rennie, who turns 56 tomorrow, becomes only the second non-Australian to lead the team and will fulfil his coaching commitments to Scottish side Glasgow Warriors, before assuming his new role in July next year.
"This is a massive coup for Australian rugby. Dave was the clear standout candidate for the job, and we're thrilled to have secured his services," Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said. - AFP
