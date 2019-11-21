Sports

New Zealander Dave Rennie appointed as Wallabies coach

Nov 21, 2019 06:00 am

New Zealander Dave Rennie was tasked yesterday with resurrecting the Wallabies, replacing Michael Cheika as head coach in a deal that will take him through to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Rennie, who turns 56 tomorrow, becomes only the second non-Australian to lead the team and will fulfil his coaching commitments to Scottish side Glasgow Warriors, before assuming his new role in July next year.

"This is a massive coup for Australian rugby. Dave was the clear standout candidate for the job, and we're thrilled to have secured his services," Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said. - AFP

Floorballers unfazed by back-to-back tournaments
Sports

Floorballers unfazed by back-to-back tourneys

Related Stories

Feng Tianwei to face world No. 1 Chen Meng

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon up for awards

Max Verstappen wins crazy Brazilian GP of collisions

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS