No collusion on Olympic withdrawal, says Australia

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has said its decision to pull out of the 2020 Tokyo Games was unilateral and made without the knowledge of Canada or the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The AOC said last week it could not assemble a team for 2020 because of complications brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement coming quickly after the Canada Olympic and Paralympic committees confirmed they would not send athletes.

The double-withdrawal prompted speculation that the two national Olympic committees may have acted in concert with the IOC to give the global body leverage to postpone Tokyo 2020.