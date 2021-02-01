No hat-trick of titles for Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen

Top-ranked shuttler Tai Tzu-ying came from behind to defeat Olympic champion Carolina Marin 14-21, 21-8, 21-19 to clinch the women's singles title at the World Tour Finals in Bangkok yesterday.

After winning back-to-back Thailand Open finals in the last two weeks, it seemed a hat-trick of titles was on the cards when Marin won the first set 21-14 despite a shaky start.

But the Taiwanese dominated the second set to win 21-8 and sealed the third 21-19 with two late spectacular drop shots.

In the men's singles final, Viktor Axelsen also failed in his bid for a third title in three weeks, losing 21-16, 5-21, 21-17 to compatriot Anders Antonsen.