No indoor sport for youths till June 13

To safeguard the well-being of children and youths amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all indoor sport, physical activity classes and programmes that cater to those aged 18 and below are to be suspended or moved online.

This is part of updated guidelines that national agency Sport Singapore announced yesterday as the country tightens its safe management measures till June 13.

Other updates include the restriction of outdoor sport and physical activity for this age group to only one coach to one student/trainee.

If the activity is strenuous, the mask can be taken off, but it has to be put on immediately after the activity.

Individuals in this age group can also continue to exercise outdoors, up to a maximum of two in a group.

As an additional precaution, they should continue exercising with people in the same household and should adhere to the prevailing safe management measures.

For details and frequently asked questions, visit www.sportsingapore.gov.sg.