No rush to extend England rugby coach Eddie Jones' deal

England's top rugby union official has said the example of South Africa's World Cup-winning supremo Rassie Erasmus means they can avoid rushing into a decision on whether Eddie Jones will still be in charge for the 2023 edition in France.

Australian coach Jones took England all the way to this year's final in Japan, only for his side to be beaten 32-12 by the Springboks in Yokohama last month.

Jones' contract runs until 2021 and there are those who argue the team would benefit from knowing whether he will be in charge for the next World Cup.

NO HURRY

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of England's governing Rugby Football Union, said in Japan it would "make sense" for Jones to stay on until 2023. But he insisted on Tuesday there was no hurry to extend Jones' deal.

"At this stage, why would you do that now?" Sweeney told reporters at Twickenham.

"New Zealand have just appointed (Ian) Foster on a two-year contract. Erasmus came in 18 months before the World Cup.

"Is it better to have someone in there for the four-year period leading up to it?