Sports

No spectators for Tokyo Olympics

Jul 09, 2021 06:00 am

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics yesterday agreed to hold the Games without spectators, after Japan declared a Covid-19 state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.

The move followed talks between the government, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic representatives.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the move was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto apologised to those who had bought tickets. - REUTERS

Sports

E-sports centre EXP opens at Sports Hub

Related Stories

Mask-off gym activities allowed for groups of five from next Monday

Events galore with GetActive! Singapore

Resuming contact sports at NSG: Older students first, says Minister

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS