No spectators for Tokyo Olympics
Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics yesterday agreed to hold the Games without spectators, after Japan declared a Covid-19 state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.
The move followed talks between the government, organisers and Olympic and Paralympic representatives.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the move was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto apologised to those who had bought tickets. - REUTERS
