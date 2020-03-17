No symptoms from McLaren employee who tested positive for Covid-19
A McLaren employee who tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia is showing no signs of symptoms while 14 other staff members in quarantine in Melbourne are doing well, the team said yesterday.
McLaren had already pulled out of F1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix as a result of the test before last weekend's scheduled race was cancelled.
The British team's employees must stay in quarantine at their hotel for two weeks.
Racing director Andrea Stella and other staff had voluntarily stayed in Australia to support those kept behind.- REUTERS
Paddlers Lin Ye, Zeng Jian clinch doubles silver
Singapore paddlers Lin Ye and Zeng Jian clinched the women's doubles silver at the Oman Open on Sunday, losing to Japanese top seeds Honoka Hashimoto and Hitomi Sato 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 in the final in Muscat.
On Friday, Lin and Koen Pang won mixed doubles bronze, after losing 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9 to Spain's Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao in the semis.
The International Table Tennis Federation had announced that all competitions have been suspended from yesterday to April 30 due to the coronavirus.
Income Eco Run called off
The Income Eco Run, initially scheduled on April 26, has been cancelled, in the light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, organisers announced yesterday.
All registered participants will receive a refund of entry fees. Refunds, which will be made directly to participants via the payment mode used during registration, will take eight to 10 weeks.
For more information, visit incomeecorun.sg or write to info@incomeecorun.sg.
The Sundown Marathon scheduled for May 23 was also cancelled last week, while the 2XU Compression Run at the F1 Pit Building has been postponed from April 5 to May 31.
