Sports

No Tour de France for Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas

Aug 20, 2020 06:00 am

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for this year's race.

Britons Froome and Thomas were below par in the Criterium du Dauphine, which serves as a form indicator ahead of the Tour, which starts on Aug 29.

Team manager Dave Brailsford brought in last year's Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador to help Colombian Egan Bernal retain his title. - REUTERS

Swimmer Rikako Ikee to return to competition after leukaemia battle
Swimming

Swimmer Ikee to return to pool after leukaemia battle

