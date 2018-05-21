Not over yet, says Froome
Chris Froome warned "it's not over yet" as the cyclist powered back following his early struggles in the Giro d'Italia by winning the prestigious 14th stage to the summit of the imposing Monte Zoncolan yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The four-time Tour de France winner won the stage following a thrilling duel with fellow Briton Simon Yates, who finished second to extend his overall lead.
Pink jersey wearer Yates crossed the line six seconds behind Froome after the gruelling final 10km climb with an 11.9 per cent gradient. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now