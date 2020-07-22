OCBC Cycle 2020 replaced by virtual event due to Covid-19

This year's OCBC Cycle event has been cancelled due to Covid-19 control measures. The mass cycling meet will be replaced by a free virtual event called OCBC Cycle Virtual Ride.

The original meet was supposed to be held from May 9-10 but was then postponed. Full refunds will be made by Sept 14, organisers said yesterday.

The virtual event consists of three categories: The Sportive VR (42km), The Straits Times VR (23km) and Mighty Savers Kids VR (5km or 800m).

From Nov 1-15, participants who cycle the full distance of any virtual ride category anywhere safe in Singapore - indoors or outdoors - will each receive the OCBC Cycle 2020 medal and the event tote bag by post by Dec 7.

For proof of ride completion, participants must use a fitness tracker or a workout app on a smartphone that can record the ride details, which must be submitted to organisers by Nov 15.

Participants do not need to complete the full distance within one ride, but can do so over a maximum of four separate rides from Nov 1-15.

There are limited slots for the virtual rides, so cyclists who had registered for the physical OCBC Cycle 2020 event will have the chance to sign up first - between July 21 and Aug 14.

Those who did not register for the physical event can sign up between Aug 15 and Sept 18.

Those who registered for the "Go Red" option for the physical event - and sign up for the virtual ride by Aug 14 - will receive the OCBC Cycle 2020 event jerseys or T-shirts. For more information, visit ocbccycle.com.