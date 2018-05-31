Odelia's chance to compete in DBS Marina Regatta with 60 other youths

When Odelia Tan picks up her oars this Saturday, it will be for the biggest race since she went into dragon boating a year ago.

The 20-year-old's interest in the sport grew as she went for weekly recreational sessions organised by Reach Community Services Society (RCSS).

She will be rowing under the DBS Marina Regatta's new Youth Invitational and Adaptive Community category with more than other 60 youths.

Together with several community partners like RCSS, Shine Children and Youth Services, and Saint Joseph's Institution, the latest initiative by DBS is aimed at giving youths and youths-at-risk the chance to immerse themselves in a friendly dragon-boat competition.

On the upcoming regatta, Odelia said: "This event gave me the opportunity to participate in an event of such a large scale and, being a recreational rower, I wouldn't have had the chance to go for such an event."

In preparation for the 200-metre race at Marina Bay, there have been three training sessions together with DBS' dragon boat team Asia Dragons, DBS employees and non-profit DB Hearts that promotes inclusivity through dragon boating.

There are three other community categories: the Active Agers for paddlers aged 50 and above; the Adaptive for those with special needs and physical disabilities; and the Survivors for cancer survivors.

Rowing with new people has accentuated the importance of team work for Odelia, which was what appealed to her most.

She said: "It emphasised the importance of team spirit and that was what it was highlighted to me especially since I was working with new people... take time to get to know each other.

"It's something that taught me to give my best for myself and my teammates to really stay focused.

"It's about that unity to make our goals to come true."

- KIMBERLY KWEK