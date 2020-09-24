Olympic participants to undergo Covid-19 test upon arrival in Japan

Olympic athletes could face strict controls on movement and repeated Covid-19 tests under measures discussed yesterday by a taskforce charged with finding ways to safely hold the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

With less than a year until the Olympics, organisers and Japanese officials met for the second time with a long list of possible requirements on the agenda.

Athletes may have to submit a detailed plan of their activities in advance - and pledge to follow it - or save their whereabouts on a "map app", according to documents prepared for the meeting.

They may also be required to undergo frequent coronavirus testing - including three days before leaving home, another on arrival, and during their stay.

They will, however, be allowed to train during any quarantine.