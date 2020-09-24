Olympic participants to undergo Covid-19 test upon arrival in Japan
Olympic athletes could face strict controls on movement and repeated Covid-19 tests under measures discussed yesterday by a taskforce charged with finding ways to safely hold the postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.
With less than a year until the Olympics, organisers and Japanese officials met for the second time with a long list of possible requirements on the agenda.
Athletes may have to submit a detailed plan of their activities in advance - and pledge to follow it - or save their whereabouts on a "map app", according to documents prepared for the meeting.
They may also be required to undergo frequent coronavirus testing - including three days before leaving home, another on arrival, and during their stay.
They will, however, be allowed to train during any quarantine.
Despite having rigorous testing, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto told a press conference that guaranteeing the accuracy, even of high-precision PCR tests, will be a challenge. - AFP
