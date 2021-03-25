Olympic torch relay begins today

The Olympic torch relay, which kicks off a countdown to the Games in Japan, will get underway today at the football training centre at J-Village in Fukushima and finish at the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23.

The first section of the relay will not have spectators and, as some 10,000 runners take the torch across Japan's 47 prefectures, including far-flung islands, onlookers must wear masks and socially distance.

Hiromi Kawamura, who oversees the relay, said organisers have had "some crazy days" juggling fast-changing information, a shifting Covid-19 pandemic situation and negotiations with national and local governments.

"We're asking people not to stand shoulder-to-shoulder. If it gets really crowded... if we feel the situation is dangerous, we'll suspend the relay. Then we'll start it again after we've made the area safe," Kawamura said.

Still, members of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee remained confident that the event would be a success despite news yesterday that four torch- bearers were dropping out.

Homare Sawa, who led the Japan women's football team to victory at the 2011 World Cup, withdrew, citing health reasons. Figure skater and Olympic medallist Shoma Uno, as well as two high-profile actresses, also pulled out yesterday.