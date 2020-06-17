Olympics: Delay again, before cancelling if Covid-19 doesn't improve

Tokyo 2020 board member Haruyuki Takahashi says a further delay to the postponed Olympics should be considered instead of cancelling it if the Covid-19 pandemic does not improve, Japanese daily Nikkan Sports reported yesterday.

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee made the unprecedented decision in March to postpone the Games, originally due to start next month, until 2021.

IOC president Thomas Bach has said the Games would have to be scrapped if the event cannot be held next year, but Takahashi said cancelling them would have major financial implications.