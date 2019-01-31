One Championship appoints former NBA exec as VP

One Championship has appointed a former NBA executive as its new vice-president (International).

In a statement, the mixed martial arts promoter announced that Meghan Jenkins begins in her new role in March, with a brief to develop and expand One’s businesses internationally and drive key strategic initiatives in new markets.



The American spent over 10 years with the NBA, working at the global headquarters in New York and the Asian regional headquarters in Hong Kong.



Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive officer of One Championship, said: “She will oversee One Championship’s growth internationally, including new markets and TAM expansion as well as strategic initiatives across our existing markets.”

Jenkins said: “My experience over the last decade working to build the NBA into a global sports leader will be invaluable as I embark on this new challenge and help take One Championship to the next level.

“Having spent the last few years focused on identifying opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, it is clear to me that there is significant untapped potential in Asia’s massive and growing sports media market and One Championship is uniquely positioned to capture a large portion of it.”

Since 2015, Jenkins has been vice-president, head of strategy and part of the senior leadership team for NBA Asia in Hong Kong. She was responsible for the expansion of the NBA’s business in the Asia-Pacific, including the development of key strategic partnerships across different markets and business lines, the execution of growth strategies, and the prioritisation of investments across the region.



The former investment banker spent over seven years at the NBA’s global headquarters in New York prior to moving to Asia, focused on corporate strategy, international expansion, strategic partnerships and investments.