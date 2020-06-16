ONE Championship could return as early as next month
Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, ONE Championship, could resume putting on fights as early as next month, its CEO told AFP yesterday, as he warned of rocky operating conditions ahead due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chatri Sityodtong was speaking as the Singapore-based company slashed 20 per cent of its workforce but also announced a $70 million funding boost from institutional investors.
He said ONE, which promotes cards across Asia in mixed martial arts, muay thai and kickboxing, was planning fight nights next month in China, Thailand and Singapore, depending on lockdown measures.
With coronavirus laying waste to professional sports worldwide, ONE's last event was in Singapore in late February, and it had to cancel a series of events in April and May. - AFP
