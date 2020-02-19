One Championship event in S’pore, Vietnam GP to go ahead

Mixed martial arts promotion One Championship announced that its King of the Jungle event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 28 will go ahead behind closed doors, due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans who purchased tickets for the event - headlined by Stamp Fairfex's atomweight kickboxing world-title bout against American Janet Todd - would get a full refund, said One Championship's CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Details on the refund can be found on www.apactix.com. Fans can also e-mail enquiry@apactix.com.

Chatri said on Facebook: "My team and I had the option to cancel the event altogether, but we chose not to cancel it. More than ever, the world needs hope and strength right now."

Earlier, One Championship had relocated its April 10 event from Chongqing, China, to Jakarta.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi in April as planned, organisers told AFP yesterday, avoiding the fate of the Chinese GP which was postponed.