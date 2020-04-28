Sports

ONE Championship introduces ranking system for its fighters

Angela Lee is ranked No. 3 in the women's strawweight division. TNP FILE PHOTO
Mixed martial arts (MMA) giant ONE Championship yesterday announced its first ranking system, with top-five contenders in selected weight divisions for MMA, muay thai and kickboxing.

Siblings Angela and Christian Lee, who compete under the Singapore banner, as well as local favourite Tiffany Teo, were among those who were ranked.

Tiffany and Angela are the No. 1 and 3 contenders respectively for the women's strawweight title, which is held by Xiong Jingnan.

Christian is the top-ranked contender in the men's featherweight class, whose champion is Martin Nguyen.

A panel - comprising media personnel and industry experts, former fighters Miesha Tate, Rich Franklin and Ann Osman - will determine any movement on the ranking after each event.

The rankings are based on criteria such as wins and losses, most recent performances and quality of opponents. Rankings for other weight divisions will be introduced in the future.

