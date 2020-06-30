One Championship to resume MMA fights next month in Bangkok

Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, will return behind closed doors in Thailand next month after a five-month break due to Covid-19, officials said yesterday.

One, which promotes cards across the region in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing, last put on a major show at the end of February.

The Singapore-based company has since cancelled several events and slashed 20 per cent of staff, although it has also revealed a US$70 million (S$97.6m) funding boost from institutional investors.

With virus outbreaks slowing in many parts of Asia, One said it would restart with an event without fans in Bangkok on July 31.

"Most national borders remain closed in Asia, and this has posed unique logistical and operational challenges," One's CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.