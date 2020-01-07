ONE Championship set to produce a record 50 live events in 2020

ONE Championship concluded a ground-breaking 2019 with events such as the ONE: Century card in Tokyo, where Angela Lee (above) failed in her challenge for Xiong Jingnan's strawweight title.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion ONE Championship is set to produce a record 50 live events this year across all of its platforms and properties, shattering the previous record of 42 events in 2019.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodthong said on social media: “I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship will produce a record high 50 events in 2020 (vs our prior record of 42 events in 2019) across our key properties: ONE Championship, ONE Super Series, ONE Hero Series, ONE Warrior Series, and ONE Esports.”

Apart from major events in its key markets such as Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo, Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and China, ONE is also hoping to break into new markets India and the United States, slated for later in the year if all goes according to plan, says Sityodtong.

The news comes on the heels of ONE announcing new strategic partnerships with top brands including JBL, TUMI, Redbull, Lazada, DBS Bank, Foodpanda, Hugo Boss, Harvey Norman, Secretlab, California Fitness, Kredivo, Reckitt Benckiser, and Unilever.

The year 2019 was a ground-breaking one for ONE, highlighted by its massive ONE: Century card in Tokyo last October that featured two full-scale world championship events.

The company’s e-sports arm ONE Esports also held its first live event in Singapore last December -- the ONE Esports Dota 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational. The company announced a ONE Dota 2 Jakarta Invitational not long after, as well as the ONE Singapore Major.

ONE Championship's 2020 season starts with the ONE: A New Tomorrow event on Friday (Jan 10) at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Its first event in Singapore for the year, ONE: King of the Jungle, will be on Feb 28.