ONE Championship unveils 9 bouts for ONE: Hero's Ascent

The highly-anticipated trilogy match between ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio and former titleholder Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes finally has a set date.

ONE Championship announced the pair will main event ONE: Hero’s Ascent, which emanates from the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Friday, 25 January.

When these two initially met for the inaugural ONE Flyweight World Title in September 2014, Moraes used his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu wizardry to submit “Gravity” in the second round via rear-naked choke to capture the gold.

Eustaquio learned from that disappointing experience, however, and built up his grappling repertoire.

The Filipino defeated former champ Kairat Akhmetov via unanimous decision to claim the interim title in January 2018, and then narrowly edged out Moraes in a thrilling five-round rematch via split decision five months later to become the undisputed ONE Flyweight World Champion.

Now, these two will look to settle the score, and will do so in Eustaquio’s home country, no less.

In addition to the exciting headline attraction, eight other bouts have been unveiled for the show.

Among those are four ONE Super Series Muay Thai contests, one of which features the sport’s most revered striker, Rodtang “Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.

Last, but not least, the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix officially kicks off in Manila.

The tournament, which was announced during the ONE: HEART OF THE LION Press Conference in Singapore last November, will get underway with a quarterfinal clash between former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario and unbeaten grappler Lowen Tynanes.

Check out the initial lineup for ONE: Hero’s Ascent below.

- Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio VS Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes (Mixed Martial Arts — Flyweight)

- Honorio “The Rock” Banario VS Lowen Tynanes (Mixed Martial Arts — Lightweight)

- Danny “The King” Kingad VS Tatsumitsu “The Sweeper” Wada (Mixed Martial Arts — Flyweight)

- Rodtang “Iron Man” Jitmuangnon VS Fahdi Khaled (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Flyweight)

- Brown Pinas VS Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Featherweight)

- Elias Mahmoudi VS Yukinori Ogasawara (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Flyweight)

- Sung Jong Lee VS Tang Kai (Mixed Martial Arts — Featherweight)

- Mohammed “Jordan Boy” Bin Mahmoud VS Hiroaki Suzuki (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Bantamweight)

- Egi Rozten VS Himanshu Kaushik (Mixed Martial Arts — Strawweight)