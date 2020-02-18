Sports

One Championship's Feb 28 event in Singapore to take place behind closed doors

One Championship's King of the Jungle event in Singapore will be shown live on TV and various platforms.PHOTO: ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb 18, 2020 04:08 pm

Mixed martial arts promotion One Championship has announced that its King of the Jungle event at the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 28 will go ahead behind closed doors, due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the event – headlined by Stamp Fairfex's atomweight kickboxing world-title bout against Janet Todd of the United States – would get a full refund, said its founder and CEO Chatri Sityodthon in a Facebook post.

Details on the refund can be found on www.apactix.com. Fans can also e-mail enquiry@apactix.com.

Said Chatri: "My team and I had the option to cancel the event altogether, but we chose not to cancel it. More than ever, the world needs hope and strength right now."

The virus has already forced One Championship to relocate its April 10 event from Chongqing, China, to Jakarta, reported Reuters.

