ONE: Unbreakable live on Jan 22 at Singapore Indoor Stadium

ONE Championship will stage its first live event of 2021 - Unbreakable - on Jan 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the mixed martial arts organisation announced yesterday.

The six-bout event is headlined by bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov of Russia defending his title against Thailand's Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

Unbreakable will host 250 fans, who will have to undergo a rapid test for Covid-19 before entry into the venue. Tickets, priced at $148 each, are available at Ticketmaster.sg.