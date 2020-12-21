Our Tampines Hub gets IOC honour

Secretary-General of the Singapore National Olympic Council Chris Chan (centre) presenting the 2019 IOC Trophy to Our Tampines Hub senior director Suhaimi Rafdi, with International Olympic Committee vice-president Mr Ng Ser Miang looking on.

Our Tampines Hub (OTH) was presented with the 2019 IOC Trophy (Sport and Sustainable Architecture) by the Singapore National Olympic Council on Monday (Dec 21), adding to its collection of accolades.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been handing out awards in accordance with themes based on current trends since 1985.

Last year’s theme – Sport and Sustainable Architecture – recognises organisations which promote sustainability and clean energy in architectural work, programmes which educate and empower the young in protecting the environment or those whose sporting initiatives focus on protecting nature and the sustainable management of biodiversity.

OTH, which opened in three phases from November 2016, is Singapore’s first and largest integrated community and lifestyle hub that brings together multiple agencies to offer a range of programmes and services.

The development champions eco-sustainability, optimising resources and minimising waste. For instance, it is constructed partly from recycled materials such as those collected after the old Tampines Stadium was demolished.

OTH, which is also home to Singapore Premier League football sides Tampines Rovers and Geylang International, also has an artificial pitch, which requires very low maintenance as there is no need for grass-cutting or irrigation.

Lights at different areas of the facility have different settings, providing various intensities of illumination and resulting in energy savings.

The Hub’s open-design concept allows for natural air circulation, reducing the need for mechanical ventilation, which helps in conserving energy.

It also looks to promote and educate the public on eco-sustainability advocation through its various programmes, events and eco-ambassadors.

For its efforts and vision, the establishment has received several accolades, including the Green Mark Platinum Certification (2017 & 2020), the Asean Energy Award (1st runner-up in energy efficient building category) and the Universal Design Mark Platinum award in 2019.

Said IOC vice-president Ng Ser Miang: “We are very impressed with the design and thought process behind Our Tampines Hub, which centred on championing eco-sustainability, optimising resources and minimising waste.

“The result of this multi-agency managed community hub has created a functional lifestyle hub with superior sporting facilities for the community to enjoy.

“We hope Singapore continues to create more of such facilities for future generations, a space where they can live, enjoy sport and protect the environment.”

Senior director of OTH Suhaimi Rafdi added: “We are honoured to receive the distinguished 2019 IOC Trophy for ‘Sport and Sustainable Architecture’.

“At Our Tampines Hub, we believe that we can build a more eco-sustainable society through green practices and championing a sustainable way of life.

“Given its scale, OTH is an ideal development to function as an eco-living laboratory through the adoption of various environmentally friendly and smart technologies that will help create green, liveable common spaces for everyone.”