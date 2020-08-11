Sports

Over 300,000km clocked in virtual cycling event

Aug 11, 2020 06:00 am

The 55th National Day Virtual Cycling Challenge 2020 has attracted over 3,000 participants, who have clocked more than 300,000km from Aug 1 to yesterday.

Among those who have signed up are 28 national cyclists and cycling enthusiasts such as semi-retiree Allan Yeo. The 58-year-old racked up 550km within 55 hours to celebrate Singapore's 55th birthday.

Organised by cycling community togoparts.com, the virtual challenge aims to reach 550,000km by the end of this month. Registration is free and ends at 11.59pm on Saturday.

For more information or registration, visit www.togoparts.com.

