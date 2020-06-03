Over $6,000 raised from #PlayApartTogether in Singapore

The #PlayApartTogether in Singapore initiative, an online variety gaming programme, raised net proceeds totalling $6,430 for Singapore's vulnerable communities, following two action-packed weekends.

Organised by Zenway Productions in partnership with Community Chest, the event saw Young Lions footballers such as Jacob Mahler pitting their Fifa 20 skills against competitive e-sports players.

The event garnered a total of 25,000 viewers over both weekends (May 23-24, May 30-31). Proceeds will go towards helping the Home Nursing Foundation, Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics and Community Chest.

Thanking Zenway Productions for the collaboration, Community Chest managing director Charmaine Leung said: "We firmly believe that with the generous support from the community, we will emerge stronger as a nation and overcome the challenges that lie ahead."