Over $6,000 raised from #PlayApartTogether in Singapore
The #PlayApartTogether in Singapore initiative, an online variety gaming programme, raised net proceeds totalling $6,430 for Singapore's vulnerable communities, following two action-packed weekends.
Organised by Zenway Productions in partnership with Community Chest, the event saw Young Lions footballers such as Jacob Mahler pitting their Fifa 20 skills against competitive e-sports players.
The event garnered a total of 25,000 viewers over both weekends (May 23-24, May 30-31). Proceeds will go towards helping the Home Nursing Foundation, Humanitarian Organisation for Migrant Economics and Community Chest.
Thanking Zenway Productions for the collaboration, Community Chest managing director Charmaine Leung said: "We firmly believe that with the generous support from the community, we will emerge stronger as a nation and overcome the challenges that lie ahead."
