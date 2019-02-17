Over 6,000 in Run for Hope

Over 6,000 participants taking part in Run for Hope 2019 at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Square on Sunday.

Over 6,000 people from various walks of life took part in Run for Hope 2019 at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Square on Sunday.

Run for Hope is an annual non-competitive event organised by Four Seasons Hotel Singapore and the National Cancer Centre Singapore to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong flagged off the race as the participants, which included cancer survivors, their family members and even runners as young as 10 years old, completed the 3.5km route with relish.