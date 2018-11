Pacquiao teases Mayweather on their rematch

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Adrien Broner face off during a press conference at New York City's Gotham Hall in preparation for their match.

Filipino veteran Manny Pacquiao revealed that he has spoken with Floyd Mayweather about a possible sequel to their 2015 superfight, but said no decision would be taken on a rematch until the New Year.

Speaking in New York to confirm details of his Jan 19 fight against Adrien Broner, Pacquiao said he had discussed a rematch with Mayweather during a recent trip to Japan.

"When I met up with Floyd in Japan, we talked and he said he wants to come out of retirement to challenge me," Pacquiao said. "All I know is fighting in the ring and entertaining people. That's my job. Floyd has come out of retirement and we'll see after this fight."

Mayweather scored a unanimous victory over Pacquiao in 2015's "Fight of the Century", which was largely regarded as a letdown despite being the highest-grossing fight of all time.

Since then, speculation about a possible rematch between the two welterweights has flickered, with Mayweather saying in September he was ready to fight Pacquiao.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way," Mayweather wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile Pacquiao, who will be fighting in the United States for the first time in two years in January's bout, said Monday he remained solely focused on Broner before any return with Mayweather.

"We cannot underestimate Broner and this fight," Pacquiao said. "We will discuss anything with Floyd Mayweather after that."

Pacquiao, 39, will face Broner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao holds the World Boxing Association's regular welterweight crown, a step below US unbeaten WBA "super champion" Keith Thurman, after stopping Argentina's Lucas Matthysse in July at Kuala Lumpur.

"I have missed fighting in Las Vegas. It has been a second home to me," Pacquiao said.

"Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena to defend my world title against Adrien Broner is an exciting way to stage my homecoming."

Pacquiao, 60-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts in a career that began in 1995, turns 40 next month while American Broner is 33-3 with one drawn and 24 knockouts.

Pacquiao, the only fighter to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, has continued fighting after reversing a decision to retire in 2016.

Broner, however, said Monday he planned to send Pacquiao into permanent retirement.

"I have paid my dues in this sport, and now it's time for me to get mine," Broner said.