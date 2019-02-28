Paddler Yu wins top award

Asian Games joint-bronze medallist Yu Mengyu was named the Singapore Table Tennis Association's (STTA) Player of the Year 2018 at its annual awards night yesterday.

The 29-year-old overcame injury to win Singapore's only table tennis medal at the 2018 Asian Games women's singles competition.

Koen Pang, 16, was the STTA Youth Player of the Year while Izaac Quek was awarded the STTA Hopes Player of the Year prize for paddlers aged 12 and below.